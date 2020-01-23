WHAT! Nora Fatehi’s Custom Made Ponytail In Street Dancer 3D Costs WHOPPING 2.5 Lakhs

Actress Nora Fatehi has set the mercury soaring with her moves in the “Garmi” song of “Street Dancer 3D”. What’s hair-raising is the fact that her hairdo in the film cost Rs 2.5 lakh!

“I got the ponytail custom made in Dubai while we were shooting (for the film),” Nora told IANS.

“Me and Marcelo (the hair and make-up expert) found a manufacturer who made the ponytail as per my request. We wanted the ponytail to be long and thick to give a fierce vibe during the face-off battle with Shraddha (Kapoor),” she added.

Five hundred gram of actual human hair went into the making of Nora’s ponytail for the screen.

“It was a very heavy ponytail to be wearing while dancing. However, I pulled it off because I felt the look added a dynamic vibe to the sequence, and I wanted to make sure I had diverse looks throughout the film. So, I went out of my way to do so,” she said.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, “Street Dancer 3D” stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva along with Nora. The film is set to release on January 24.

