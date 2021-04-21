Actress Raveena Tandon Thadani struck a pose for the camera on Tuesday at home, because she has nowhere to go and nothing to do amidst lockdown.

In the Instagram picture, Raveena wears a white kurta, silver jhumkas and basic make-up.

“Hot summer afternoons, and nowhere to go and nothing to do … so #strikeapose,” Raveena Tandon wrote as caption.

Check out the post shared by Raveena Tandon below:

Raveena Tandon will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 starring Kannada superstar Yash.

KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018, won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects. The sequel also casts actor Sanjay Dutt as the villain Adheera.

Previously, Raveena shared that she is missing the 90s shooting style when the entire unit used to travel together in a bus like one family. She said that these days everyone has their own vanity vans.

The actress shared throwback photographs from the sets of her 1993 film “Kshatriya” and 1994 film “Imtihaan” on Instagram with her co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, late singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and late choreographer Saroj Khan.

