The Maharashtra government has appointed incredibly talented actor Raveena Tandon as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar made the announcement today. “We have witnessed Ms Raveena’s passion and love for wildlife and her conservation on many occasions as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador for Maharashtra.”
Raveena Tandon described it as an honour to serve as the wildlife goodwill ambassador of Maharashtra, “Honoured to join hands with Maharashtra Forest Department as the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador. The mission is to work to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and nature. I am grateful for this platform and cannot wait to get to work with these dedicated & passionate individuals.”
Besides being a brilliant actress, Raveena Tandon is an ardent environmental activist and a fervent supporter of animal rights, the protection of endangered species in India, and conserving the environment.
