Popular Indian rapper Badshah has made his debut internationally with ‘In da getto’ hitmaker J Balvin and Tainy, who is known for the track ‘I can’t get enough’.

Advertisement

The Indian rapper, who has crooned hits such as ‘Abhi toh party shuru hui hai’, ‘Jugnu’, ‘Garmi’ and ‘Kar gayi chull’ has collaborated with Balvin and Tainy for the track ‘Voodoo’.

Advertisement

Badshah took to Instagram, where he made the announcement. He shared a photograph of the album cover posing with Balvin and Tainy.

The rapper captioned it: “Namaste India Colombia Latino gang. We coming this Friday 22nd April 2022! #Voodoo @#jbalvin @tainy leggooo”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Balvin dropped a comment on the Badshah’s picture. He wrote: “India” along with several heart emojis. ‘Jalebi baby’ hitmaker Tesherr wrote: “Yes!!”

‘Voodoo’ is scheduled to release this Friday on 22nd April 2022.

Must Read: Hollywood Copying Bollywood? That’s What Redditors Are Saying Comparing A Shang-Chi Scene With Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube