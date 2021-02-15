It’s almost a year now since we have been living in fear of the novel coronavirus. While the pandemic started spreading like wildfire last year, the positive cases are still now decreasing. The latest actor fearing he may have contracted the virus is none other than Ranvir Shorey.

Advertisement

The actor took to social media and shared his concerns. Replying to him, many fans shared advice and well wishes. Read on to know what they wrote.

Advertisement

Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter a while back writing, “I have conjunctivitis. I’m worried it’s #Covid.”

I have conjunctivitis. I’m worried it’s #Covid. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 15, 2021

Replying to the actor, many of his fans and followers dropped him messages and well wishes. Tehseen Poonawalla replied to his post saying, “Test, isolate, rest rest, rest, water water water… You will be super fine soon. Sending you positive vibes and energies and abundance of love and good health wishes. Love you bro and hugs to your dad ❤” Replying to her, Ranvir tweeted, “Thank you, Tehseen. You’re the sweetest”

Test , isolate , rest rest, rest , water water water .. .

You will be super fine soon. Sending you positive vibes and energies and abundance of love and good health wishes. Love you bro and hugs to your dad ❤ — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) February 15, 2021

Replying to Ranvir Shorey’s tweets a fan expressed concerns, tweeting, “Noo.. But yes b isolated n stay away from old people.. Get well soon.” Another fan tweeted, “When I got covid, I too had red eyes. Then its fever and cold for a couple of days and then body pain for like a month.” A third fan replied, “Get tested quick. Early treatment is best.”

Some more replied Ranvir Shorey received on his post read as “Hope it’s not, get well soon.” “Test Rest Isolate” “Get tested asap.” “get well soon. Take care.” “It’s not. You’re safe.”

At the time of going online, the actor received over 190 likes.

Get well soon, Ranvir Shorey.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt & Shah Rukh Khan To Collaborate Yet Again For ‘Darlings’, Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube