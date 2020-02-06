Ranveer Singh Was NOT The Cupid For Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan, The Actress Confesses

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s dynamic has been the talk of the town for over a year now, and their film together Love Aaj Kal has turned out to be the fuel. While the spark was introduced last year when Ranveer Singh played cupid and brought the two together. But, what if we tell you Ranveer wasn’t the cupid and it is Sara who has confirmed it herself?

Yes, you read that right. Sara is right now busy promoting her next Love Aaj Kal. The actress was present at the Pro Music Countdown where she revealed that she had met Kartik before Ranveer introduced them to each other.

In her confession, she said, “We kept up the lie to make Ranveer happy because he is a sweetheart.”

For the unversed, Sara had confessed on Karan Johar’s chat show that she would want to date Kartik and that just escalated. Later we saw Ranveer introducing them to each other in a funny way in an award night. The video had gone viral then.

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is set to hit the big screen on February 14, 2020. Sara also has Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re in her kitty. Kartik, on the other hand, has a long line up including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and a few speculated ones.

