Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal Led Takht Gets BIGGER As T-Series Joins Karan Johar’s Magnum Opus?

Karan Johar’s ambitious project, Takht, is been part of the news for a long time now. Featuring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and others, the period drama will witness one of the biggest casting coups ever in Bollywood. Earlier, it was learnt that due to the failure of magnum opus Kalank, KJo is cautious about his next and taking time to work from the root level. Further, the nationwide lockdown has pushed the film.

Some recent reports suggested that Fox Star Studios, which was part of this big budgeted film, has backed out due to back to back failures and is in no mood to take any risk. Now, the latest news that is flowing in regarding the project is that none other than T-Series is coming on board to co-produce Takht.

A source close to the development states, “Karan has been trying to get a studio partner on board since it’s a big-budget film and requires a constant inflow of money. He is planning it on a massive scale, and making the film without a studio was never a feasible option. He had multiple conversations with LYCA Productions from South too, but the two could not reach a common ground and the deal was called off,” reports Bollywood Hungama.

The report further reads, “It’s a huge deal and the first collaboration between Dharma and T-Series. This could probably be the beginning of a new partnership between the two esteemed producers of Bollywood.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!