Ranveer Singh Replacing Shah Rukh Khan Is NONSENSE – Zoya Akhtar Lashes Out!

Though Shah Rukh Khan still to make it official about his upcoming movies, fans are coming across a new piece of news, daily. Recently, news broke in stating that the actor to get replaced by Ranveer Singh for the titular character in a much-awaited Don 3. It was also heard that Zoya Akhtar to collaborate with Gully Boy star for the sequel. Now, finally, the filmmaker has clarified on reuniting with Ranveer for the sequel.

Zoya Akhtar was asked about her collaboration with Ranveer Singh for Don 3, during a press meet of Critics Choice Film Awards. She stated, “No, no. That’s absolute nonsense”.

When asked on the developments of the sequel, she added, “Na toh main Farhan Akhtar hoon, nahi main Shah Rukh Khan ya Ritesh Sidhwani hoon (Neither I am Farhan Akhtar, nor I am Shah Rukh Khan or Ritesh Sidhwani)”.

Well, that’s really good news for all the Don franchise lovers and SRKians and hope the project takes off very soon.

Shah Rukh Khan feels the attitude towards women is changing for good in India. The Indian superstar says there are lots of positive developments for female actors in the film industry.

The actor expressed his views on the changing gender dynamics in Indian entertainment industry in an interview to BBC Asian Network. He was in London to receive an honorary doctorate in Philanthropy from The University of Law, London.

“The roles of women and the kind of attitude you have at the workplace for women is changing for positive,” Shah Rukh is seen saying in the video shared on the official Twitter handle of BBC Asian Network.

