Ranveer Singh Rents A Flat In Deepika Padukone’s Building, Pays This WHOPPING Price

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to amaze us when it comes to their relationship. Their lavish wedding at Lake Como, Italy in 2018 was a celebration for all the fans. DeepVeer made sure that nothing about their wedding day comes out on the internet until they share the photos.

We all know Ranveer is crazy about his wifey and can do anything to be with her. The latest piece of information is also about the same. While we are not surprised because the actor is capable of doing everything for Deepika, we are indeed in awe of him.

A report in Indian Express mentioned that Ranveer Singh has rented a flat in Beaumonde Towers in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, the 33-storey building where Deepika Padukone stays. DP stays on the 26th floor and she got the flat for Rs 16 crores in 2010. Now Singh is paying Rs 7.25 lakh rent for the first month and then Rs 7.97 lakh every month for three years a flat he booked in the same building. Well, that’s huge news.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the dimpled-actress is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film will hit the screens on January 10.

On the other hand, Ranveer is all set to enthrall us in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 in which he portrays former Indian Cricket Captain, Kapil Dev. The film also stars Deepika who will essay Kapil’s wife Romi Dev.

