Just like everyone in the industry, Hrithik Roshan too got influenced by Ranveer Singh’s quirky fashion choices and roam in a lungi during his trip to Dubai. He wrapped around a towel on his waist and paired it with a red t-shirt and credited the Simmba actor for inspiration.

He posted a few pictures of the same and captioned it as, “Pic courtesy: @iam_sentinel. Fashion inspiration courtesy: I guess @ranveersingh.” People went crazy seeing his pictures and flooded his post with comments. While we saw some hilarious reactions, we wondered what Ranveer Singh had to say to him.

Well, the actor finally took notice of Hrithik’s post and gave a thumbs up for his look. Appreciating how good he was looking in the picture, he commented, “Sax God.”

In the pictures, one couldn’t help but notice that Roshan had a bandage on his left foot. His Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur even asked about his injury and wrote, “What happened to your foot?”

On the work front, Hrithik was rumoured to be collaborating with Ranveer Singh’s wife Deepika Padukone for Krrish 4. However, the actress cleared the air and said, “That’s news to me! I haven’t heard that one before. Having said that, Hrithik (Roshan) is amazing and talented. As an actor, I would want to collaborate with him.”

Talking more about Krrish 4, the recently announced project is said to have Hrithik in a double role. Hrithik will play both, the Hero and the villain in the fillm.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!