Ranveer Singh Gets A Hilarious Reply From Nagpur Police After He Asks ‘What IS Your Mobile Number’

Ranveer Singh is one of the most hilarious and entertaining people we have in Bollywood. His energy is contagious and it is one of the reasons why people love him so much. But we think Nagpur police outdid him this time with a witty reply on his caption.

Ranveer recently posted a few pictures from his photoshoot for Vogue India. Amongst the many hot pictures, Ranveer captioned one of the pictures with the iconic lines from Govinda’s song What Is Mobile Number from 1999 film Haseena Maan Jaayegi. Ranveer tweeted, “What is mobile number? What is your smile number? What is your style number? Karu kya dial number?” and Nagpur Police couldn’t help but take a jibe.

Whattis mobile number?

Whattis your smile number?

Whattis your style number?

करूँ क्या dial number? pic.twitter.com/REfiqSTS95 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 6, 2019

With a very subtle sarcastic tone, Nagpur Police simply shared the police helpline number ‘100’ with Ranveer. They also added a red telephone icon as we can see Ranveer holding one in the hot picture. Let’s see if Ranveer responds to this and what will his reaction be.

Interestingly this is not the first time Nagpur Police has won over the Internet with their tweet/ Earlier they had tweeted to Chandrayaan 2’s Vikram lander saying, “Dear Vikram, Please respond. We are not going to challan you for breaking the signals.” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made continued efforts to establish communication with it and were getting no response from the satellite.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with Kabir Khan’s ’83. the film also co-stars wifey Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri. Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht and will feature in a cameo role in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. He will also be seen in Yash raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

