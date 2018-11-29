Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s Mumbai Wedding Reception: A Virtual Tour!

A grand floral set-up, multi-cuisine menu, old Bollywood melodies and an ever-smiling couple. Newly wed actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s exuded charm and joy as they personally greeted over a thousand guests at a reception party here.

Dressed in ornate white and gold designer ensembles and flanked by their parents and siblings, the couple stood tirelessly for close to five hours meeting and greeting their approximately 1,200 guests, which primarily included Ranveer’s family and media persons here on Wednesday night.

The couple arrived at around 8.30 p.m., and posed for the shutterbugs against a backdrop done up with green foliage and white flowers.

They proceeded to the hall at the Grand Hyatt hotel. As guests looked mesmerised inside the hotel, outside was a steady stream of fans hoping to catch a glimpse of either the star couple or a Bollywood face.

Deepika, daughter of tennis ace Prakash Padukone, and Ranveer tied the knot at a very private ceremony in Lake Como, Italy, on November 14 and 15.

They held a wedding reception in Bengaluru a week later, followed by a party thrown by Ranveer’s sister in Mumbai.

The party is continuing and the couple is not tired.

“Not at all… It’s all our pleasure,” the effervescent Ranveer, with a smiling, glowing and heavily bejewelled Deepika beside him, beamed as he told IANS at the party.

They smiled ear-to-ear, taking only three five to 10-minute breaks in between meeting the guests, whom they greeted with a hug and a short chit-chat and gratitude.

There was a free flow of snacks, cocktails, an exhaustive food menu and delectable desserts to choose from.

Malabari Kerala parotta, a wide variety of Northwest frontier foods, Makki ki roti, sarson ka saag, biryani, shawarma, Chinese, Goan — they ensured there was a variety.

For those with a sweet tooth, there was an array of French desserts, Baklava, Ice cream rolls, different Tawa halwas, waffle ice cream and more.

But a separate party has been organised for the Indian film fraternity on December 1. They are said to have invited not just their starry friends, but also those who work relentlessly behind the scenes.

Come December, Ranveer will be back to working on Rohit Shetty’s “Simmba“, while Deepika Padukone is likely to resume work in January.

Together, they have starred in films like “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela” and “Bajirao Mastani“, as well as “Padmaavat“.