Ranveer Singh is a rare Bollywood superstar who loves sharing his own memes on a regular basis, and he has done it again!

In a new meme that he shares, the actor has turned into Joe Exotic from the popular Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness“.

Ranveer Singh’s Avatar As Joe Exotic From Netflix’s Tiger King Will Leave You In Splits!

Amid the lockdown, Ranveer, an ardent social media user, took to his Instagram story to share a photoshopped picture himself. In the image, he can be seen posing with a Tiger. His face has been photoshopped into the original picture of Joe Exotic, an American ZooKeeper.

He captioned it: “Who did this.”

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is penned and directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin. It focuses on the life and crimes of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic. He is a former country musician, Oklahoma zookeeper, gun enthusiast and big-cat keeper.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen starring as cricketer Kapil Dev in “83”, Kabir Khan’s account on India’s first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

