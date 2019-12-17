Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy Doesn’t Make The Cut For Oscars 2020

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is one of the best Hindi films of 2019. The actor impressed everyone with his performance as an aspiring rapper in the film. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, people loved the story and how authentic it looked.

The film was an official entry from India for Oscars 2020 and everyone was happy regarding the same. However, the film is out of the Oscar run and it is no more a part of international feature films.

The films that are short-listed in the category are Les Miserables, Parasite, Atlantics, Pain and Glory, Truth and Justice, The Painted Bird, Those Who Remained, Honeyland, Corpus Chishti and Beanpole.

Along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Amruta Subhash.

Meanwhile, coming to Ranveer, the actor is currently busy with Jayeshbhai Jordar. He will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 which also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, and Tahir Raj Bhasin. The actor will portray former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film.

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmashtra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

What do you think of the films that have made to Oscars 2020? Let us know in the comments section below.

