Rani Mukerji Feels Today’s Stars Are A Bit Spoilt, Read To Know Why

Rani Mukerji is enjoying all the rave reviews coming her way for her latest release Mardaani 2. Just like the first part, even in the sequel, the actress has given a powerful performance as the cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Mardaani was based on human trafficking and the second part focused on the henious crime of rape in India. The film is performing well even in terms of box office number. The film is helmed by Gopi Puthran and also stars Vishal Jethwa.

For her Mardaani 2 promotions, Rani is being her candid best at many interviews. On Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha’, the Hichki actress talked about the old times when mothers of the actors used to accompany them on the sets.

Rani Mukerji said, “Today’s stars are bit too spoilt because there are too many people surrounding a star today. Our moms would do all of that single-handedly. But before, it just used to be mummy ji around. Mums were really hands on and used to look after everything.”

She added, “Today you are less prone to making mistakes as there are so many people around who tell you what to do and not do.”

Neha Dhupia also asked Rani what she and Aditya Chopra fights the most over. To which she replied, “I and Adi fight over Adira the most.”

