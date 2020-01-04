Randeep Hooda Sings A Song For All ‘Bhole Bhakts’ & The Video Is Breaking The Internet

Randeep Hooda is one of the most underrated actors that we have in the country. The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a video of him singing a rustic song.

His swag can be easily seen in the song and it is a treat to watch him sing with such gusto. Fans of the actor have loved the video immensely and have been sharing the fire emoji among other praises.

Randeep is also an enthusiastic photographer and takes to his Insta to share the pictures of wild life. One can see a lot of interesting pictures by the actor on his social.

The actor will be soon seen in the Love Aaj Kal sequel that also stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. In addition to this he is also the part of Radhe in which he will be teaming up with Salman Khan and Disha Patani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!