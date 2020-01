Deepika Padukone To Celebrate Her Birthday With Acid Attack Survivors

Meghna Gulzaar “Chhapaak” is driving the nation with its hard-hitting trailer and emotionally impacting songs. Deepika Padukone who essays the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor has done full justice to the character and aims to create an extensive shift by keeping the realistic facts intact.

The promotional activities of the movie are going on in full swing and the leading cast along with Meghna is all set to visit Lucknow. Accompanying them will be Laxmi Aggarwal, the acid attack survivor on whom Chhapaak is based. Amidst this visit, Deepika is all exhilarated as she will be embracing her birthday and celebrating it with the true warriors of the nation.

It cannot be more empowering for Deepika then being able to celebrate the day with the people who give life a completely new dimension. Their indomitable spirit and lion heartedness set a true example for women of today. These women are also a part of the movie and in reality work in a cafe in Lucknow. Team Chhapaak will make a visit to the cafe and applaud them for their undying spirit and hard work.

Ever since the trailer was released, the impact it has created has left people mouth-opened. Its factual presentation, an intense look of the actors and the unparalleled – heartwrenching storyline are sure to keep you glued throughout the movie and the audiences re now counting days for the release. The movie highlights the underlying fact to ban acid and save the women from this torment.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!