The year 2018 has turned out to be a surprising one for Bollywood. It’s been a mixed feeling for the movie maniacs, as on the one hand several low to mid-budget movies setting the box office on fire, while on the other hand, the veterans including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, failing to fulfill the expectations.

Amidst the failures of biggies, there are many positives to be taken from this year as the young generation stars have surprised one and all by their box office performance. Talking about the highest grossing movie of the year, it’s Ranbir Kapoor starring Sanju, gracing the top position like a boss.

Based on a controversial life of Sanjay Dutt, Sanju was boasted of huge pre-release buzz. Especially, the master director Rajkumar Hirani directing the movie and that too with Ranbir Kapoor, sparked the excitement amongst the audience. Sanju opened to rave reviews and enjoyed one of the best word-of-mouth for the Bollywood movies, coming its way. All such factors helped the movie to collect a mammoth total of 341.22 crores and earn a tag of BLOCKBUSTER.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, stands as the second highest grosser of the year with a grand total of 300.26 crores. And if we consider the biggest hit across all the languages in the country, 2.0 is at the top spot with the collections inching closer towards the 500 crore nett mark (all versions).

Well, now it looks like Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has turned out to be the biggest Bollywood hit of the year, after the disappointment from Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. And talking about Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, it does have the potential to rake huge at the box office but surpassing Sanju’s lifetime total would be impossible.

