After tying the knot with each other, Bollywood’s most adorable couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first little bundle of joy a baby girl on November 6. The new parents have been shelling out major couple goals every time they stepped out during Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy journey. The actress sent major maternity fashion goals every time she made dazzling appearances during Brahmastra promotions.

The new daddy has been on his toes ever since their first baby was born. This morning, the Kapoor Khandaan took their princess home from the hospital.

After staying by his wife Alia Bhatt’s side in the hospital for days, Ranbir Kapoor has now resumed work. Soon after bringing their baby girl home, the Brahmastra actor returned to work and was snapped on the sets of his upcoming film. But looks like, his immediate return to the work hasn’t gone down well netizens as they trolled him.

Soon after Ranbir Kapoor’s video from the sets surfaced on the web, netizens trolled him for returning to work soon after taking the baby home. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Of course he is back at work. He didn’t push a baby out of him.” While another said, “Thought he was going on paternity leave.”

A third user also wrote, “Shouldn’t he take care of both mother and the newborn? Watch the video here which is shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani:

Earlier announcing the arrival of their princess, Alia Bhatt had shared a cute post, which read, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love -blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has an interesting lineup of films. After tasting success and failure with his last two releases, Brahmastra and Shamshera, respectively, he’s now gearing up for Luv Ranjan’s untitled next where he’s paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Apart, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline.

