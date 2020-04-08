Ramayan’s ‘Sita Maa’ Dipika Chikhlia Roped In For Sarojini Naidu Biopic?

Dipika Chikhlia is back in the news all thanks to her iconic show, Ramayan in which she played the role of Sita. This 90’s mythological drama is back on Doordarshan and has made TRP records in just a few days. Due to the lockdown, many channels are re-running old and classic shows and one of them is Dipika’s too that also stars Arun Govil and late actor, Vindu Dara Singh. The latest buzz is that the talented actress is now roped in to play a very big character. Read on to know what.

Dipika shared that she has been offered a really huge role and revealed that it’s for Sarojini Naidu’s biopic. Although, she hasn’t signed anything yet and there’s no confirmation from both the parties yet. Speaking to India Today, she revealed that she’s really happy and excited about the same.

Talking the script, she revealed that it has been written by Dhiraj Mishra and he’ll be directing the film too. They couldn’t discuss the role in detail because of the lockdown but will soon meet him as soon as everything becomes normal. She also revealed that she is really keen on doing it if everything falls in place and only when she hears out the full script.

If everything goes planned, this would be the first time a biopic would be made on Naidu’s life. For the unversed, Sarojini Naidu was an Indian political activist and a well-known poet. She showed active participation in getting back India’s freedom and was one of the most prominent political leaders of Indian history.

Let us know in the comments section down below if you think Dipika is an apt choice for the role.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!