Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Turn Into Desi Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse With A ‘Cooking’ Twist

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have always been a couple to look out for on Instagram. From their hilarious comments on each other’s posts to the internet-breaking love-filled photos, they always create a hullabaloo with their photos and their captions.

In a recent post, we see Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. It’s a drawing made by a fan that is too quirky to be real. Ranveer also captioned the photo as, “Dil ka rasta pet se hoke jaata hai.”

Check out the post here:



Before this Deepika Padukone had turned “masterchef” for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, and treated him to a scrumptious meal.

Ranveer also took to Instagram stories, where he shared a string of photographs. In one image Deepika is seen wearing an apron. He later shared that the Chhappak actress made Thai salad and tom yum soup.

In one image, Ranveer wrote: “Pati Parmeshwar ke life apne haathon se khaana banane wali cutie meri Deepu… love you babes.”

In the last picture, Ranveer was seen savouring some dessert and captioned it: “Deepu my babes u r my one true love.”

Ranveer and Deepika have actively been sharing glimpses from their personal life amid lockdown due to coronavirus.

