Jackie Shroff has played multiple legendary roles throughout his career. One of his most famous roles is considered to be the one from the movie Ram Lakhan in which he starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia and Rakhee Gulzar.

The film was released in 1989 and was directed and produced by Subhash Ghai. Today on 27th January 2023 the film completes 34 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the occasion of Ram Lakhan completing 34 years, Jackie Shroff took to Instagram and posted a picture from the time of the shoot of the film Ram Lakhan. The actor captioned the photo saying “34 years of #RamLakhan ❤️@subhashghail @anilskapoor @madhuridixitnene @dimplekapadia_” The throwback pictures show the actor posing with Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit and Subhash Ghai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

Ram Lakhan is a cult classic and is revered by audiences all across the nation to this day. Jackie Shroff’s role as the level-headed elder brother and a courageous police officer still serves as a precedent for a plethora of actors in this age.

Must Read: The Vaccine War: Nana Patekar Joins Vivek Agnihotri’s Film As The Lead; Filmmaker Says, “He Is One Of That Rare Breed Of Actors Who In Any Role Shines”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News