Indian filmmaker, Ram Gopal Varma is known for his witty tweets. The popular director recently took to Twitter and posted a tweet regarding Coronavirus. The tweet was like a message of RGV to the virus itself.

RGV tweeted, “Dear Virus, instead of being so dumb and killing everyone get educated that u too will die along with us because u are a parasite ..If u don’t believe me take a crash course in virology ..So my request to u is to live and let live ..I hope wisdom will prevail upon u”

Coronavirus outbreak has reached India after creating ruckus in China. So far, 28 people have been tested positive of the virus and 15 of them are Italian tourists.

Ever since the news of coronavirus outbreak has spread in India, people all over the nation are worried. Even though most of the spread is in New Delhi & Jaipur it has become a cause of concern of everybody in the country.

Social media is abuzz with scared people talking and discussing this new threat.

Filmmaker and Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap also shared her concern regarding this fatal virus. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of her wearing mask.

Along with the pic, she wrote, “Trip to delhi… as I entered the airport I saw everyone wearing masks. The sight in itself started giving me anxiety. How are we living? What’s happening to my earth? I literally had to call up a friend and get comforted as the anxiety was becoming a sort of panic attack. Not seeing faces, not seeing people smile or talk, one sneeze or sniff and people become wary, the sight is really disturbing. This on one side and riots on the other…collective prayers can work is all I know, is all I can hope for.

On a lighter note these masks are going to be the next Louis Vuittons, mine is a limited edition with intricate convolutions!! I am so fashionable that even with the mask on I am giving my left profile😁#traveldairies”

