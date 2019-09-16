Ram Charan OR NTR Jr? Alia Bhatt To Star Opposite THIS Actor In SS Rajamouli’s Epic

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next project titled RRR is one of the biggest projects in making. It is a huge project not just in its scale, but also for its stellar star cast that includes bigwigs from both Hindi and the South film industry. The film features south stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr in lead roles and also marks Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s debut into south films.

While the makers are still finding its leading lady, everyone kept on wondering what Alia Bhatt’s role in the film will be. Her fans were keen to whom will she star opposite to in the film and we think we have finally found the answer. The actress will star opposite Ram Charan in the film.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a close source said, “Alia is cast opposite Ram Charan. It is a small role with just a handful of scenes.” As for NTR Jr, his character falls in love with a British woman. “So his heroine would be a firangi,” informs the source.

Earlier, Alia exclusively told CineBlitz that she is taking lessons to learn Telugu for her role in the film. Her character’s name is Sita and because the film is based on the life of freedom fighters, her role will be a mix of both – a real-life freedom fighter and a fictional character.

As for RRR‘s plot, it’s a fictional story about two soldiers fighting for their country. The team shot in Hyderabad in December and even shot for some scenes in Mumbai and Pune. RRR will be dubbed in 10 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is slated for July 30 release next year (2020).

