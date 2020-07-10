De De Pyaar De Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently in Delhi, and she is having a gala time with her family here. It seems that Rakul Preet also has interest in Badminton just like Deepika Padukone.

On Thursday, Rakul shared a glimpse from her outdoor session with her father.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a clip in which she can be seen playing badminton with her father in her residential society premises.

At the end of the video, Rakul also mentioned the score, sharing how her father beat her.

Rakul arrived in Delhi from Mumbai last month. She even shared her experience of travelling amid the Covid pandemic.

On arrival, she had posted a photograph of herself at the airport. In the image, she’s seen wearing a PPE suit, face shield, gloves and a mask.

On the film front, Rakul will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in a rom-com. Rakul Preet Singh made her debut from Divya Khosla Kumar’s film Yaariyan opposite Himansh Kohli. She was last seen in Shimla Mirchi opposite Rajkumar Rao. What are your Lockdown pastimes? Do let us know in the comments.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!