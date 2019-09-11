Rakul Preet Singh: “I Know That I Have To Explain People That I Have Done 18 Films Already”

Despite having acted in as many as 18 films down south, Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet is yet to find her footing in Bollywood. While Rakul Preet was praised for her recent outing De De Pyaar De alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu, she does not shy away from admitting that not many people know her in Bollywood.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, the actress said, “Your stardom matters to you only if you take it in a wrong way in your head. I don’t know Bhojpuri or Bengali actors, so I can’t expect people in Bollywood to know me as well. I know that I have to explain people that I have done 18 films already. I have to work from scratch here and that is all right.”

The actress; when asked about her capitalizing on her new found success post the release of De De Pyaar De said, “That’s all theory. Practical life is very different. It all depends on what I get. I am very overwhelmed with the response and the calls and messages. But now I don’t understand how to capitalize… my job is acting. I can offer quality and variety and I hope the industry gives me enough opportunities to do that.”

Rakul Preet; who was seen in films like Yaariyaan and Aiyaary, says she wants to do all kinds of cinema, right from potboilers to some unconventional character and script driven roles! The actress is currently all geared up for her next release, Marjaavan, that will see her reuniting with Siddharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh in pivotal roles! The film will hit the theaters on the 22nd November 2019.

