After Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga To Make His Next With Ranbir Kapoor?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is on a roll as his Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters for Bollywood. Though the filmmaker was severely criticized for depicting the tale of love with fused with toxic masculinity and glorifying excessive use of drugs and alcohol, he has created his fan base, especially amongst the youth.

A few days ago we learnt that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to direct another Bollywood film and now more insights on the same have been learnt.

According to the latest reports flowing in, the filmmaker is collaborating with T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar for a crime drama with the name of Ranbir Kapoor doing the rounds to play the lead. Reportedly, Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep are looking to rope in Ranbir for the project and the actor too has liked the concept.

If all goes well, we might get Ranbir Kapoor playing the lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next.

After the unprecedented success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor thanked his fans for the response and also supported his character by talking about its similarities with a normal person.

He wrote: “Your love is so overwhelming, words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better…To be wiser and to be kinder.

“He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played has become my most loved.”

