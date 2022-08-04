As his film ‘Raksha Bandhan’, is all set to hit the screens, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in a candid conversation spoke about his sister Alka Bhatia. He makes no bones in agreeing to the fact that “sisters are the best” and said that his sibling is much better than him even as a person.

Known for not speaking much about his personal life, Akshay in a conversation with IANS talked about what a brother-sister relationship means to him personally.

Akshay Kumar says, “It’s an amazing bond. Your sister is your best friend. You can keep your head on her shoulders and share everything. She’s always there for you. I have rarely heard that the sister is not there for her brother. Sometimes you get to hear the brother is not there but I have never heard that the sister is not there. There is no one who can love you more than your sister.”

Talking about his own sister with a heart full of love and joy, Akshay Kumar said: “Sisters are the best and I agree, because when I see my own home I would say that my sister is much better than me as a person also.”

‘Raksha Bandhan’ is all set to release on the day of Rakhi celebrations on August 11. The festival of Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is celebrated between brothers and sisters. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, talks about just that!

Akshay Kumar says: “This movie is you can identify this character and what is happening with the character and the film with your own personal life. So the identification of this whole film is very strong because everyone has siblings, if not then they have cousins and so I like to say just one thing that this film is my career’s most beautiful film. I saw the movie so my expectation with the film…”

The comedy-drama also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna.

Akshay Kumar shared that he does not know how the film would do at the box office, but is sure that it will leave an imprint in the audience’s minds.

“I don’t know what the business is going to be like but this film is going to appeal to a lot of people’s personal and family life and a lot of changes will happen. I said the same thing when I did ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. So, lot of changes happened with toilets then there was ‘Padman’. It became an open topic to talk about sanitary pads which is an important aspect.”

