Are You Serious? Rakhi Sawant’s Mystery Man In Videos Is Not Husband Ritesh, But Her Brother

Rakhi Sawant keeps making headlines every now and then. She has been in the news ever since she got married in a secret wedding ceremony that took place in London. She got married to a guy named Ritesh who is yet to be revealed to her fans.

Recently, Rakhi posted a video on Instagram in which a man in a green t-shirt was seen wishing New Years on behalf of her. As soon as she shared the video, fans started speculating that the man is Rakhi’s husband. But now Rakhi has shared a video of E24 in which they have clarified that it’s not her husband but her brother Pastor Robin.

Take a look at the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is the video she posted on New Year's, take a look:

Also, every now and then we see Rakhi supporting PM Narendra Modi and keeps preaching about him. She also called Deepika’s visit to JNU, a promotional stunt for her film Chhapaak. She has even started making videos about Jesus where she goes on to tell people how she can heal people from any problem with the help of the Lord.

