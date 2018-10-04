Rakhi Sawant Claims Receiving Threatening & Abusive Calls For Her Remarks On Tanushree Dutta; Files Police Complaint

Rakhi Sawant, queen of controversies is known for bold and blunt statements and recently made headlines when she shared her views and remarks about ongoing rift between Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar.

Rakhi abused Tanushree in a press conference by terming her allegations about Nana as fake and also advised her to enter Bigg Boss house for publicity. Rakhi Sawant now says that she has been getting threatening calls ever since she spoke against Tanushree, and hence, filed a complaint today against an unknown person.

On her Instagram, Rakhi revealed that she has filed an official complaint with the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, in regards with the threatening and abusive phone calls she has been receiving for the past few days by an unknown person.

Rakhi also feels that she has been getting these threat calls because she spoke against Tanushree Dutta, who has accused Nana Patekar of harassment in 2008. Through her post, Rakhi also thanked the Mumbai Police and Raj Thackrey’s MNS party for their support.

The whole controversy started last month when, in an interview with Zoom Tv, Tanushree accused Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008. She also cornered Raj Thackeray’s Maharastra Navnirman Sena for intimidating her on the sets, as per Nana instructed.

After series of interviews and statements, Tanushree received support across social platforms and lately, from some bollywood celebs like Farhan Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Twinkle Khanna.