Rakhi Sawant Asks PM Narendra Modi To Win Over Pakistan As Her Birthday Gift

Rakhi Sawant sure knows how to get herself in the limelight. Time and again, the actress has found her way to the headlines and has managed to create a lot of mystery about her husband Riteish. Recently, the actress celebrated her birthday with the media and revealed that her only wish is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins over Pakistan just like he won over Kashmir.

Yes, you heard that right. In an interview with a news channel, Rakhi was asked about her birthday wish and this was her quirky response. She said, “My only wish is that just the way we won over Kashmir, we also win over Pakistan. Modi Ji rocks!” She went on to chant our Prime Minister’s name after making her wish.

Rakhi then further talked about her marriage and yet again appreciated her invisible husband Riteish. She even talked about her future plans and revealed that she wants to have a baby soon. Rakhi said that her second wish is that she gets pregnant by 2020 and have a baby. She added that she wants to have a girl and said that she will be the most glamorous girl in the world. Rakhi even joked and told her friends Preeti and Eshan that they can make her wear a bikini as she cannot.

Rakhi lastly made a wish to her husband as well. She asked Riteish to allow Rakhi to come to India more often as she doesn’t like staying away from her native land. Rakhi has apparently moved to London post marriage.

Earlier, Rakhi opened up about her husband and her relationship at the promotion of her latest of her video song Chappan Churi. She said that Ritesh fell in love with her outspokenness and personality.

