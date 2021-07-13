Advertisement

Actor Rajkummar Rao took to social media on Monday and shared a black and white portrait in a contemplative mood.

“Classic,” wrote Rajkummar on his Instagram page.

In the picture post, Rajkummar Rao is seen dressed in a denim jacket sitting on a couch in a thoughtful mood.

Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend Patralekhaa commented on his picture with a heart emoji.

The actor was seen last in “Roohi” and “The White Tiger”.

His upcoming films are “Hit” opposite Sanya Malhotra and “Badhaai Do” opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The actor has been quite active on social media. On Instagram Rajkummar Rao has been updating his fans through the entire process of Badhaai Do. He shared his journey of bulking up his physique to shooting for the film.

