The world is oozing about last year’s Narendra Modi – Rahul Gandhi hug that had gone viral across the country like a wildfire! The portrayal of notion by Mr. Gandhi was quite sarcastic. But this isn’t the end! Our Tinsel Town has got several other informal hugs, including stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more, that we can’t help but hold onto. Here are our top 5:

1. Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan: All thanks to Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party and the man himself who brought an end to the 5-year long rift between the two Khans. The duo had a huge fight at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party, post which the quarrel continued till years and even forced the industry to pick sides! However, at the Iftaar party, both hugged and let go their differences.

2. Hrithik Roshan & Kangana Ranaut: Is it fake, is it the truth? We don’t know but here’s another infamous hug, between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan, the prominent rivals whose controversy hasn’t been unknown to anybody. The pictures that leaked from Krrish 3’s pre-production party at Arjun Rampal’s house questioned Hrithik’s claims of knowing Kangana only professionally.

3. Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone: This isn’t any of those ‘ordinary’ hugs for a scene. Sources reveal that Ran-Deep cried for real in this still from Tamasha, as it reminded them of their relation in the past. Aww! That exactly was our reaction too, looking at the adorable pair in such a cute moment. The realistic hug absolutely made the scene, a special one and fans couldn’t help but shed some tears along.

4. Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao: A hug that switched into a kiss within blink of an eye! That’s what happened at Aamir’s 53rd birthday celebration with beloved wife, Kiran Rao and the media. The duo cut the cake, hugged followed by an adorable kiss that they shared in-front of the cameras. Quite informal, wasn’t it?

5. Rekha & Jaya Bachchan: Well, that’s our favourite one. It all started when Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan were shooting for Do Anjaane (1976). Although, Big B never admitted his love for Rekha in public, Rekha boldly admitted her love for the former. Amidst all the rumours, Jaya wasn’t really happy with the entire situation and that’s when the grudges between the two began. However, letting the bygones be bygones, the duo hugged their differences out in front of everyone at the Star Screen Awards, 2016 proving that there’s no bad blood between them.