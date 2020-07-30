Radhika Madan's Flawless Beauty In Her Latest Instagram Post Will Make Your Weekend In Advance

Actress Radhika Madan has given fans a peek of her right profile on social media.

Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image, she is flaunting her side profile and flaunting her perfect skin.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Right profile.”

Radhika, an avid social media user, has been keeping her fans entertained with her pictures and their captions. Recently, she shared a picture of herself (on Wednesday) and cationed it with a line borrowed from the song “Om shanti om” picturised on late actor Rishi Kapoor. Her post read:

“Kya tumne kabhi kise se pyaar kiya?! Kabhi kisi ko dil diya?”

Radhika became a household name as Ishaani Parikh in Colors’ Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. She made her Bollywood debut in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha (2018). She essayed the role of Champa Kumari in this film co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. Post this film, she featured alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Gulshan Devaiah in Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019).

In 2020, she featured in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. This film featured a stellar cast including Late Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and others.

Radhika Madan will soon star in the upcoming romantic comedy Shiddat. This romantic drama also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of Jannat fame. The film is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

