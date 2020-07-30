Ayushmann Khurrana Led Bala To Be Screened At Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival In Toronto

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala will be screened at the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival in Toronto on Friday. The Amar Kaushik directorial is the only Indian film at the festival.

“Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival is a very interesting concept and the format is much-needed in the present times. It’s a complete honour to have ‘Bala’ represent India at the festival,” Kaushik said, adding that he hopes Bala will entertain and give out the right message to the festival audience.

Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, tells the story of a young man suffering from premature baldness. The film also talks about the issue of colourism in the country.

As Bala hit the cinemas last year, it proved to be one of the biggest hits of 2019. The film also crossed the 100 crores mark comfortably as its domestic business was 116.38 crores. Bala which was made on quite a small budget proved to be heavily profitable for its makers and was declared a Super Duper Hit.

After Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana was seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan & Gulabo Sitabo this year. While SMZS released in the cinemas this year before the pandemic, Gulabo Sitabo couldn’t release in theaters and directly released on Amazon Prime.

