Irrfan Khan’s passing away is still a massive shock for all of us. Time and again in the past couple of months, the world has remembered the icon in many ways. The latest is The Academy Of Motion Pictures Art & Science who have uploaded a video montage of some of the cult films, that also included Irrfan’s Life Of A Pi.

Sharing the video montage that also has Irrfan Khan, The Academy (Oscars) wrote, “A celebration of hope—through the lens of movies we love.” The video includes some of the classic films including The Shawshank Redemption, Her, Children Of Men, Captain Marvel, Little Woman, Anchorman, Life Of A Pi and others.

The montage is enough to give goosebumps to a cinephile. But the end will surely make your eyes wet. The video ends with the scene from the Life Of A Pi where the man asks Irrfan if his story had a happy ending. To which Irrfan Khan replies, “well, that’s up to you.”

A celebration of hope—through the lens of movies we love. pic.twitter.com/EYZ5FPvHdl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 29, 2020

Twitter is right now flooding with reactions as users express their love for the late actor. A user wrote, “This is just brilliant, especially the ending which seems to be a subtle tribute to the late Irrfan Khan.”

Another wrote, “Pride of our Nation, #Irrfan ❤ your departure created a huge vacuum in the 💔heart.. Cinema will never be the same as it was before. We will cherish your stories your legacy. LEGEND.”

Below are a few reactions compiled:

Pride of our Nation, #Irrfan ❤ your departure created a huge vacuum in the 💔heart.. Cinema will never be the same as it was before. We will cherish your stories your legacy. LEGEND pic.twitter.com/nQstHNGAze — Varuni (@its_varuni) July 29, 2020

This is just brilliant, especially the ending which seems to be a subtle tribute to the late Irrfan Khan ❤️❤️❤️ — Beyond The Curve International Film Festival (@BCIFF2020) July 29, 2020

@ How beautiful to end the shot with #IrrfanKhan, here's is an interview with his biographer:https://t.co/tr00imEri4 — Marc-Mithaq Kazimi (@mithaqkazimi) July 30, 2020

Irffan Khan ♥️ Amazing to see him and hear these words right now, from him. Thank you for the gift of hope through this message @TheAcademy — Dutch☬Girl (@dutchblend__) July 29, 2020

Beautiful. Especially the ending with Irrfan Khan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cn3A465aFn — Film Vibe (@FILMVIBE_CALI) July 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with the tumour. The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!