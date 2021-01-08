Actress Radhika Madan got a chance to play the late Irrfan Khan’s on-screen daughter in what turned out to be his last released film, Angrezi Medium. On Thursday, on the occasion of Irrfan’s 54th birth anniversary, Radhika took to social media to remember the time she had worked with him.

The actress shared a video on Instagram where she beautifully expressed how Irrfan’s presence will always be felt.

“I was sitting on my couch and spotted a light on Irrfan sir’s picture. When I went closer I saw it was a reflection of a lighted Diya. It’s his birthday today but the presence he has in all our hearts is felt every day. Happy Birthday, sir,” Radhika Madan captioned the video.

Many other celebrities including Shoojit Sircar, Priyanka Chopra amongst other shared tributes and love for the late actor. The Piku director recalled his time from sets and called the late star more than just his actor.

Irrfan battled neuroendocrine tumour for a year and was getting treated in the UK. He came back to India in February 2020. He passed away on April 29th 2020, leaving Indian entertainment industry in a state of shock.

Irrfan Khan was loved by Bollywood fans for his work in films such as Maqbool, Haider, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Life Of Pie, Piku and Hindi Medium, among numerous other films.

