She is definitely not the stereotypical Bollywood actor we have. Radhika Apte is one actress who is defined by the unconventional characters and roles not just in Bollywood but on a global platform too! The actress recently opened up about how she detaches from her characters and what helps her in the process.

With two National Award-winning film to her credit including Andhadhun and PadMan, Radhika is gearing up for the Emmy Awards where she is nominated for her web series Sacred Games (Season 1).

Speaking about her diverse roles and characters to Deccan Chronicle, Radhika said she can detach very easily from all her characters. “Every character requires a different type of preparation. A lot of it has to do with your collaboration with the director and your co-actors. Some characters require a lot of research to be done, while others require a lot of practice. So, the process may differ each time. I’m not someone who gets attached; I detach myself from my character with a lot of ease and it almost happens automatically when I’m done shooting.”

While back home Radhika’s next outing is Raat Akeli Hai’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and on the international front, the Sacred Games actress is all set to essay the role of a spy in a film revolving around the World War II. Radhika will play the character of Noor Inayat Khan aka Nora Baker who was the first female wireless operator to parachute into Nazi-occupied France to help the French resistance.

Well while we are certainly excited to see what Radhika has to offer to us with her new outing let us know what you feel about them!

