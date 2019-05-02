Ra. One To Kalank; 16 Holiday Releases Which Turned Out To Be Big Bollywood Disappointments

Getting a “Big Holiday Release” has always been one of the most important factors to make the film a success or say, to get a big opening. Every year, several big Bollywood films with big star cast release on big holidays and target big openings. But do “Big Holiday Release” really ensure a big opening or big success? Well, not always.

We bring you a list of 17 big Bollywood films which proved to be disappointments at the Box Office despite releasing on a holiday or around a festival period in 2011 – 2019.

1. Ra.One

Shah Rukh Khan’s much ambitious project Ra. One released on Diwali 2011. The Bollywood superstar spent huge money on the making and marketing on the film but all went in vain. The reviews were bad and the commercial result was also a nightmare for all involved.

2. Race 2

Sequel to Super Hit thriller Race starring Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez released on Republic Day period in 2013. The film got a good opening and even crossed 100 crores mark at the Box Office. However, an average content resulted in average trending which limited the actual potential of the film.

3. Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara!

Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer OUATIMD released back in Eid 2013 with great expectations. The film promised to be a bigger better sequel of Super Hit film Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai but came out to be a half baked project.

The much-awaited biggie which clashed with SRK and Deepika’s Chennai Express proved to be a huge disappointment at the Box Office.

4. Jai Ho

Salman Khan’s 2014 Eid release, Jai Ho was a delayed project. The audience rejected the film as they failed to relate with the content and treatment of the film.

5. Bang Bang

Gandhi Jayanti release, Bang Bang starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif had huge money riding on it. Despite earning more than 180 crores at the Box Office it was a disappointment.

6. Happy New Year

Then on Diwali 2014, Farah Khan’s multistarrer Happy New Year hit the cinemas. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was one of the biggest releases of 2014.

The film was panned by a lot of critics and received extremely negative to mixed word of mouth from audience. Though it crossed 200 crores mark at the Box Office but remained short of its potential.

7. Brothers

Akshay Kumar and Dharma Productions collaborated for the first time for a family drama. The film which had Boxing in its backdrop was too dark and heavy to digest for the audience. The content was completely rejected by the audience and despite releasing near Independence Day 2015, it proved to be a underperformer.

8. Singh Is Bliing

Another Akshay Kumar film which released on a big Holiday with high expectations but turned out to be a nightmare.

9. Shaandaar

Shaandaar starring Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt released on Dussehra 2015 and was heavily criticized by the audience and critics. One of the rare Flops of Alia.

10. MohenjoDaro

Hrithik Roshan spent almost 2 years for this ambitious project of Ashutosh Gowariker. When it released on Independence Day 2016, everyone was disappointed. MohenjoDaro proved to be one of the biggest disasters of Hrithik’s career.

11. Tubelight

The film brought back the Blockbuster combo of Salman Khan and Kabir Khan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Tubelight was a highly anticipated Eid 2017 release of Salman Khan. However, it also turned out to be one of the notable underperformers of Salman’s career.

12. Race 3

The third part of Race franchise brought Salman Khan in lead. Remo D’Souza was the director and Eid 2018 was the release date. Everything was in its favour but poor content proved to be a huge roadblock which the film couldn’t survive.

Race 3 also happens to be Salman’s most trolled film ever.

13. Namaste England

After a Hit romantic film Namaste London starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Vipul Shah brought Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra together for Namaste England. The film was a Dussehra 2018 release but couldn’t do anything due to bad word of mouth and reviews.

14. Thugs Of Hindostan

One of the most trolled movies of 2018 and one of the rare disappoints by Aamir Khan in last 10-15 years. Thugs Of Hindostan was made on a huge budget and took 2 years to complete. The film was a Diwali release and a huge disaster.

15. Zero

Shah Rukh Khan had high expectations of a strong comeback at the Box Office with Zero. The film which released on Christmas Day period in 2018 proved to be one of the biggest Flops of SRK’s career.

16. Kalank

Karan Johar and his dad Late Yash Chopra’s dream project, Kalank proved to be a heavy loss maker for all related. The film starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Kunal Kemmu released on Mahavir Jayanti this year.

Which movie out of these did you dislike the most?

