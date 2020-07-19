Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Director Rajat Mukherjee Passes Away, Industry Mourns The Tragic Loss

Director Rajat Mukherjee, who was behind movies like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Love in Nepal, Umeed, etc. has passed away in Jaipur. He died on the 17th of July. Mr. Mukherjee was hospitalized due to kidney problems. He was discharged later in May.

As per a report by filminformation.com, the cause of death was kidney failure and infection in the lungs.

The shocking news was met with sadness. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who had worked with Rajat Mukherjee in Road, tweeted, “My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat!! Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again. khush reh jaha bhi reh.”

Road also starred Vivek Oberoi, Antara Mali, Vijay Raaz, and Makarand Deshpande.

Rajat Mukherjee was also the director of a crime drama TV series called Ishq Kills.

Film director Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you, dear friend.”

Producer and director Anubhav Sinha also tweeted, “Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate.”

RIP Mr Rajat Mukherjee

