‘Pyaar Karona’ Because Salman Khan Is Making His YouTube Debut With A New Song, Teaser OUT!

Superstar Salman Khan has made this weekend even better with the teaser of his upcoming song ‘Pyaar Kaona’ which has been written and sung by the superstar himself. The actor will be sharing the song on his YouTube channel tomorrow, and the great news is that the teaser is already out!

The actor shared a post on his social media announcing that he will be launching the song on his YouTube channel tomorrow and captioned the post, “So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently took to Instagram, where he shared a 10-minute, hard-hitting video speaking about the Corona Warriors, who are putting themselves at risk in order to protect the nation. He also spoke about people who are putting everyone’s life at jeopardy by going out during the lockdown.

The clip starts with Salman’s signature “Bigg Boss” welcome. The actor then shared that he is stuck in his farmhouse, where he came to vacation for two days and ended up staying with his mother Salma Khan and his two sisters once the lockdown was imposed.

“I have my entire family here. My mother and sisters along with their kids are here. We have made a rule that those who are here cannot go out and no one can come in. Only go out to buy groceries,” he said in Hindi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!