Avengers: Endgame: Robert Downey Jr. AKA Iron Man’s THIS Ignored Scene Has Fans In Tears As They Scream ‘I Love You 3000’!

Avengers: Endgame was the celebration that the fan had been waiting for since the last 21 films, but good things come at a certain price. So, while we witnessed the mighty Thanos being destroyed once and for all, we also witnessed our favourite Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Chris Evans’ Captain America bid goodbye to the future MCU. Same was the case with Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man, but this scene is now getting us emotional all over again.

In the film, we saw how Iron Man sacrificed his life in order to save the world from Josh Brolin’s Thanos. Starting from Spider-Man to Thor, the sequence left every superhero’s heart-wrenching just as fans in the theatre hall shed tears. Now, a fan shared a picture of Tony Stark’s wife Pepper Potts glancing at his fan mails post his death, and that has led the fans emotional all over again.

In a tweet shared by a Marvel fan, Pepper can be seen going through a fan mail, probably by a young fan who wrote, “Dear Tony Stark; I wonder how you do all of this in your company? I’m a big fan. And I hope I might be able to visit your company. Sincerely Mitch B” along with a drawing of Iron Man. Going by her expressions, it wouldn’t be easy and fans can totally relate to it.

“Someone just reminded me that after tony died pepper had to still go through tony’s iron man fan mail and now i’m sad,” shared the caption of the fan who shared the still on Twitter.

Check it out below:

someone just reminded me that after tony died pepper had to still go through tony’s iron man fan mail and now i’m sad pic.twitter.com/WpOCXEpWF5 — emily (@starksyndrome) April 16, 2020

A fan responded to the same writing, “I love you 3000″

Another wrote, “Why is this tweet so underrated. This deserves a love 3000 times.”

Why is this tweet so underrated. This deserves a love 3000 times. — VeiledBoy (@VeiledChick3n) April 18, 2020

The tweet currently has 1,000 retweets and 5.9K likes.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!