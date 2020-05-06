Pulkit Samrat has baked a sour dough gluten free bread for his ladylove Kriti Kharbanda and she absolutely loves it.

Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram to share a photograph of the bread. “Sour dough gluten free bread.. baked by the best(hired by me personally) – @ pulkit samrat ok now I’m going back to eating,” captioned the actress.

The lockdown has turned Pulkit Samrat into a chef who is trying new recipes everyday to make his foodie girlfriend happy. On Monday, Pulkit had baked pav for Kriti Kharbanda. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Pulkit captioned: “First attempt and now am tempted!”

Reacting to his post, Kriti expressed that the “bhukkad” (foodie) inside her is satisfied.

She wrote: “You’re welcome @pulkitsamrat . I’m glad I bring out the best in you. Did u ever think you would bake PAV for me!? the bhukkhad in me is very impressed Haan! Muahhh! #blessedwiththebest #midnightcravings #foodstagram.”

Two days ago Kriti Kharbanda also shared a picture of hers and Pulkit Samrat’s shadow with her leaning on his shoulder. It also had their dog and made for an perfect picture.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been making headlines for their PDA. Their Instagram romance and several outings have been in the limelight. The two were last seen togethet in Pagalpanti directed by Anees Bazmee.

