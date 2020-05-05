Betaal First Look: Viineet Kumar & Aahana Kumra Are Ready To Fight The Zombie Brigade In Shah Rukh Khan’s 2nd Web Outing

Adding to the exciting list of content to release on Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment’s second collaboration with Netflix titled Betaal starring Viineet Kumar is set for a May 24 release. The makers have also shared the first look of the show and below is all you need to know about the same.

Betaal is a horror-thriller written and co-directed by Patrick Graham who has previously directed Ghoul starring Radhika Apte and also co-written Leila starring Huma Qureshi, both shows were been widely accepted by the streaming audiences. The first look features the lead cast of the show including Aahana Kumra and Viineet Kumar dressed as defence officials looking fierce in a grimy set up. Catch the still right below.

Blumhouse Television and SK Global Entertainment are the executive producers of the show. Blumhouse is the same banner involved with horror projects like Paranormal Activity, Insidious and many more.

Talking about the plot of Betaal, a remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed upon the locals. With the CIPD (Counter Insurgency Police Division) pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.

Betaal has been shot extensively in India, especially in Mumbai, Lonavala and Khandala as it revolves around a fictional Indian folklore. The series will definitely be genre bending in terms of horror content with some incredible VFX and prosthetics work

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Netflix, Betaal is their second outing after Bard Of Blood that also starred Viineet Kumar alongside Sobhita Dhulipala and Emraan Hashmi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!