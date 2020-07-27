PUBG BANNED In India? THESE Hilarious Phir Hera Pheri, Munna Bhai Memes Storm Twitter

After the saddening shock to the TikTok community, it seems PUBG fans will no longer be able to feast on ‘Chicken dinner’. As per the latest reports, a set of another 47 Chinese apps has been listed to get banned. Apps like Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite, VFY Lite and more will soon be banned. The most talked-about game PUBG could also face a similar fate.

All this started when the geopolitics tension between India and China reached its peak. It’s also been reported that apart from these 47 announced apps, 275 more apps are under the radar to get banned.

In March 2020, PUBG celebrated its second anniversary by crossing 600 million downloads. Out of that, just India consists of a huge chunk of over 175 million downloads. The news has resulted in Twitterati to flood the microblogging site with hilarious memes on this subject.

From Hera Pheri to Munna Bhai, memers use Bollywood to come up with these hilarious tweets. Check it out:

A user tweeted: “And I hope very soon Ambani will launch Indian Pubg game called PUBJIO 😜✌🏻 #pubg #pubgban”

And I hope very soon Ambani will launch Indian Pubg game called PUBJIO 😜✌🏻 #pubg #pubgban pic.twitter.com/DxXpRKhYgp — M A N I (@Manikanta_007) July 27, 2020

Another one said, “This mother requested Modiji to ban online games and Modiji jokingly replied “ye Pubg wala hai kya?”. Woh kehte hain na bhagwan ke ghar der hai andher nahi 🙏🤣🤣 #pubgban”

This mother requested Modiji to ban online games and Modiji jokingly replied "ye Pubg wala hai kya?". Woh kehte hain na bhagwan ke ghar der hai andher nahi 🙏🤣🤣 #pubgban pic.twitter.com/mtkX0hOMc3 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 27, 2020

On every where flowing the news

PUBG banned in india by government PUBG bhakt's right now#pubgban 🙂🙂😁😁 pic.twitter.com/aI9d7iRDWH — Shuhham Kaushik (@sniper_kaushik) July 27, 2020

A user had a hilarious aftermath for PUBG ban:

#PUBG #pubgban waiting to hear ambani has lunched jio games 😂😂🎮 and first game will be jio fire

#PUBG #pubgban waiting to hear ambani has lunched jio games 😂😂🎮 and first game will be jio fire pic.twitter.com/cqxMfqc2vf — SHUBHAM PUNETHA (@SHUBHAMPUNETHA5) July 27, 2020

47 more Chinese app banned by government and also considering a ban on PUBG in India. Le* #PUBG players seeing #chineseappbanned on trending : pic.twitter.com/Wc3F0HjVU1 — Er. Parth Trivedi (@PVT007007) July 27, 2020

Govt of India plans to banned #PUBG because of it's link with Chinese company #Tencent. But no ban on "Free Fire". Meanwhile PUBG to Govt: pic.twitter.com/bdjPe9HCUx — Anit Ghosh (@Indianit07) July 27, 2020

Govt planning to ban #PUBG

Papa: kuch toh accha hone jaraha hain

Maa: accha hain accha hain

Le* me who still thinks ki yeh mazak hain (but actually it's not) pic.twitter.com/3txHAYZ7lM — Nilesh_17 (@nileshmosare) July 27, 2020

