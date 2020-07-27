PUBG BANNED In India? THESE Hilarious Phir Hera Pheri, Munna Bhai Memes Storm Twitter
PUBG BANNED In India? THESE Hilarious Phir Hera Pheri, Munna Bhai Memes Storm Twitter

After the saddening shock to the TikTok community, it seems PUBG fans will no longer be able to feast on ‘Chicken dinner’. As per the latest reports, a set of another 47 Chinese apps has been listed to get banned. Apps like Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite, VFY Lite and more will soon be banned. The most talked-about game PUBG could also face a similar fate.

All this started when the geopolitics tension between India and China reached its peak. It’s also been reported that apart from these 47 announced apps, 275 more apps are under the radar to get banned.

In March 2020, PUBG celebrated its second anniversary by crossing 600 million downloads. Out of that, just India consists of a huge chunk of over 175 million downloads. The news has resulted in Twitterati to flood the microblogging site with hilarious memes on this subject.

From Hera Pheri to Munna Bhai, memers use Bollywood to come up with these hilarious tweets. Check it out:

A user tweeted: “And I hope very soon Ambani will launch Indian Pubg game called PUBJIO 😜✌🏻 #pubg #pubgban”

Another one said, “This mother requested Modiji to ban online games and Modiji jokingly replied “ye Pubg wala hai kya?”. Woh kehte hain na bhagwan ke ghar der hai andher nahi 🙏🤣🤣 #pubgban”

A user had a hilarious aftermath for PUBG ban:

#PUBG #pubgban waiting to hear ambani has lunched jio games 😂😂🎮 and first game will be jio fire

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out