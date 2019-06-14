PT Usha Biopic: After Katrina Kaif, Has Jacqueline Fernandez Been Approached By The Makers?

Katrina Kaif is giving hit performances back to back. She is on the top of her A-game at this moment. The gorgeous actress just gave a blockbuster hit Bharat opposite Salman Khan and it’s rocking the box office. Meanwhile, she has already signed another blockbuster with Rohit Shetty opposite Akshay Kumar.

Recently, there were reports that Katrina was approached for PT Usha biopic but seems like she isn’t the only one. According to the latest reports Jacqueline Fernandez is also approached for the same.

A source has been quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, “Jacqueline Fernandez too has been offered the part. Jacqueline, who was taking a small acting course, is back to the city and recently met the biopic’s director to discuss the film. She had been approached for the project a few months ago.” Also, it is learned that the makers of Pokiri starring Mahesh Babu will back this project.

At present, Jacqueline is also focused on doing content-driven movies. The source further reveals, “Although initially she was skeptical of leading a complete film, Jacqueline wants to experiment with her characters now. She has not only been approached for the PT Usha biopic, but is also in talks for the remake of Arth. In all probabilities, she will play Smita Patil’s role from the original.”

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla Katrina revealed about doing this biopic and said, “Yes, we are still discussing it. There’s nothing concrete and I wouldn’t like to say anything more than that.”

On the work front, Jacqueline is currently shooting for her digital debut under Shirish Kunder, Mrs. Serial Killer which is also a thriller. “She has been shooting nights for the web show, since the time she’s landed in the city. The schedule will be wrapped up in another two weeks.” We are eagerly waiting for the new developments on the project and can’t wait to see who finally steps in PT Usha’s shoes.

