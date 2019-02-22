Priyanka Chopra To Sophie Turner: “Can’t-Wait To See You As A Bride”

Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra on Sophie Turner’s 23rd birthday said that she cannot wait to see the “Game of Thrones” star as a bride.

Priyanka, who is married to pop singer Nick Jonas, on Friday posted a black and white photograph of Turner along with her singer-beau Joe Jonas.

The “Isn’t It Romantic” actress described Turner as the “most beautiful” and a “fun” person as she captioned the image: “Happy birthday Sophie you are loved! I can’t wait to see you as a bride. You will be stunning! Have a brilliant year of love. ‘J sisters forever’. Joe Jonas you are the most thoughtful! Last night was epic.”

Joe proposed to Turner in 2017. The two will reportedly tie the knot this summer in a romantic French setting.

Priyanka and Nick got married last year in November at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan. Turner and Joe too were seen attending the wedding and the receptions held in the country.

