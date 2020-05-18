Priyanka Chopra Plays ‘Dress Up’ With Her Niece As She Organises ‘English Tea Party’ At Home

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas organised a quarantined tea party at her house, and she was all dressed up for it.

Taking to Instagram Stories, PeeCee shared an image in which she can be seen posing with her niece. She flaunted her flowery hat as she wears a black dress.

“Playing dress up. English tea party,” Priyanka Chopra captioned the image.

She also posted another image that shows her soaking in the Sun, wearing white crochet outfit.

“Feeling blessed. The sun, a hat and a cherry lip… it’s a good day,” Priyanka Chopra wrote.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Netflix’s “The White Tiger“, which also features Rajkummar Rao.

