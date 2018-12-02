Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Married Now; Picturesque Fireworks Light Up Jodhpur Sky!

The sky here was lit up with fireworks to celebrate actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas’ nuptials on Saturday at the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace.

The couple exchanged wedding bands by Chopard and wedding vows at a Catholic wedding officiated by the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, according to people.com.

Priyanka, 36, was a glowing bride in a custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and Jonas, too, wore Ralph Lauren. In fact, so did both families, all of the bridesmaids, and all of the groomsmen who included Priyanka’s brother Siddharth and Nick’s three brothers, Joe, Kevin and Frankie.

Ralph Lauren is an important designer to the couple not only because he is a close friend of the actress but also because she and Nick, 26, both rocked Ralph Lauren Collection at the 2017 Met Gala, which took place one week after their unofficial first date.

Late evening, synchronised fireworks marked the celebrations. On Sunday, the bride and groom will continue their epic wedding weekend with a Hindu ceremony.

Priyanka and Nick took to Instagram on Saturday to not just share glimpses of their ‘mehendi’ festivities, but also their thoughts about following both traditions to get married.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others’ faiths and cultures.

“And so, planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so amazing.”

Priyanka looks every bit the ‘desi girl’ in a bright multi-coloured and festive lehenga choli for her mehendi ceremony, which took place on Friday. While she looks carefree and joyous, Nick also seems to be enjoying the customs to the hilt as he rocks a kurta-pyjama.

“An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the mehendi. Once again we made it our own, and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed,” read the post accompanying the pictures, which drew millions of fans across the world who had been waiting to catch a glimpse of the closely guarded wedding.

Ahead of their big weekend, the couple celebrated Thanksgiving in India together. Days later, they held a puja ceremony at Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra’s house in Mumbai to spiritually celebrate the upcoming event.

Weeks beforehand, Priyanka celebrated her bachelorette party in Amsterdam and had a bridal shower in New York City. They had a traditional Indian ‘roka’ ceremony in Mumbai in August.

The couple first began talking in 2016 via Twitter, and met in person for the first time at a party for the Academy Awards in 2017.