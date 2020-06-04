Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Donate To Equal Justice Initiative & ACLU Amid Protests Against George Floyd’s Death

Recently, a horrific video from Minneapolis went viral, where four police officers arrested a man named George Floyd. On May 25, George died after one of the police officers kneeled down on his neck till the time he got choked to death. Since then, celebrities across the world have raised their voice against racial discrimination and now the star couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have set the record straight on their fight against racism and have sought justice for George Floyd.

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. They revealed that they’ve made donations to two social justice organizations. The ‘Sucker’ singer took to social media to announce their contributions and urged others to take their stand against racism.

Nick Jonas took to Instagram to announce the donations and wrote – “Priyanka & I have heavy hearts … The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion have gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue”.

He added – “The time to take action is NOW. It’s no longer enough to say “I’m not racist”. We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community. In our first step towards our continued efforts to help fight this fight, Priyanka and I have donated to the @eji_org & @aclu_nationwide”.

Priyanka Chopra also shared Nick Jonas’ post on her Instagram story. Meanwhile, unlike the other celebrities, Priyanka and Nick Jonas didn’t reveal the amount they have donated.

